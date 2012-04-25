BofA Merrill hires senior UBS banker Wilmot-Sitwell

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
LONDON, April 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached top UBS banker Alex Wilmot-Sitwell to be president of Europe and Emerging Markets, excluding Asia, according to an internal memo.
His hire comes barely a month after BofA Merrill lost senior executive Andrea Orcel to UBS, where he will be joining shortly as co-head of the investment bank.
Wilmot-Sitwell, who was chairman of UBS investment bank and has been a co-Chief Executive of Asia Pacific at the Swiss bank, is expected to join in the coming months and will be based in London.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance