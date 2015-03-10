CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch's top broker in Indiana leaves firm

(Corrects first paragraph to "last week," from "Friday,"
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, March 10 One of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's highest producing financial advisers in
Indiana, Tom Buck, left the firm last week, according to a Bank
of America spokesman.
Additional details about Buck's departure and next moves
were not immediately available and Bank of America declined to
comment further.
Buck, 61, managed $1.2 billion in client assets, according
to a 2014 list of top advisers published by Barron's, which had
named Buck the number one adviser in Indiana in 2013.
Based in Indianapolis, Buck led a 13-person team of advisers
and client associates that included his 29-year-old daughter,
Ann Buck.
Ann Buck also left the firm, according to the Bank of
American spokesman. The family could not be reached for comment.
A former linebacker for Indiana University's football team,
Tom Buck holds a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA in
finance from the school, according to a 2010 article published
in the university's magazine.
He joined Merrill Lynch in 1981, and never worked at another
securities brokerage, according to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority's BrokerCheck database.
Ann Buck joined the firm in 2009. According to her profile
on their advisory group's Merrill Lynch website, she was also a
cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts football team, starting
in 2011.
(Additional reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alden
Bentley)