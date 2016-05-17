UPDATE 1-Senior female exec at Bank of America sues over 'bro's club'

(Adds comment from plaintiff's lawyer, details on alleged pay
disparity)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 17 A senior female fixed-income
banker at Bank of America Corp has filed a lawsuit
accusing the bank of underpaying her and other women, and
retaliating when she complained about illegal or unethical
practices by her colleagues.
In a complaint filed on Monday night, managing director
Megan Messina said she was a victim of "egregious pay disparity"
relative to male peers, and was paid less than half the salary
of the man who shares her title as co-head of global structured
credit products.
She also accused the bank of condoning bias by her boss that
made her feel unwelcome in his "subordinate 'bro's club' of
all-male sycophants." She said the bank violated federal
Dodd-Frank whistleblower protections by suspending her last
month for complaints about alleged improper activity that harmed
clients.
Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said: "We take all
allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and investigate
them thoroughly." He said Messina remains an employee of the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank.
Messina, a 42-year-old single mother of three, is seeking at
least $6 million for being underpaid, plus punitive damages and
compensation for mental anguish and humiliation.
Her lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan joins many
others that accuse Wall Street of bias against female bankers,
including being paid less and tolerating demeaning conduct.
"The bank is condoning bad behavior, and blaming the
victim," her lawyer Jonathan Sack said. "It's one thing to pay
women less, but another to reward crookery."
Messina complained that her boss has treated her "like a
summer intern," spent much more time with the other structured
products chief, banned her from client events, and subjected her
to questions such as "Have your eyes always been that blue?"
She accused the other structured products chief of "front
running," by purchasing bonds for Bank of America despite
knowing that Citibank wanted them, and angering Blackstone
Group LP by rigging a debt auction in which the private
equity firm participated to benefit a favored hedge fund client.
The co-chief was allegedly paid $17 million from 2013 to
2015, while Messina received $7.25 million, the complaint said.
Messina also said Bank of America refused to tell regulators
how another colleague "doctored" trading records to conceal lies
about prices that he told Allianz SE's Pacific
Investment Management Co, another major client.
"BofA intentionally and deliberately discriminated and
retaliated against Messina (for) following the mantra, 'If you
see something, say something,'" the complaint said.
The case is Messina v Bank of America Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-03653.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Jeffrey Benkoe)