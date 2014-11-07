UPDATE 1-BofA, US Bancorp settle first bond trustee class action

(Adds statement from plaintiffs' lawyer, paragraph 7)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 7 Bank of America Corp and
US Bancorp have reached a $69 million settlement in a
class action lawsuit over their roles as trustees for securities
backed by risky mortgages from Washington Mutual Inc, which
failed in 2008.
Lawyers for the investor plaintiffs called the settlement
the first of its kind in a class action challenging the conduct
of residential mortgage-based securities bond trustees.
The agreement resolves claims by pension funds that filed
the lawsuit alleging the banks failed to protect investors from
hundreds of millions of dollars of losses when home loans
underlying the securities they bought soured.
The settlement was disclosed on Friday in papers filed with
the U.S. district court in Manhattan.
Both defendants denied liability, and Bank of America would
make the $69 million cash payment on behalf of itself and US
Bancorp, the papers show. The accord requires approval by U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson and US Bancorp
spokesman Patrick Swanson declined to comment.
Deborah Clark-Weintraub, a partner at Scott & Scott
representing the plaintiffs, in an email said the settlement
"represents an excellent recovery for class members."
The accord resolves a lawsuit filed in April 2012 by the
Policemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of the City of Chicago, and
joined by many other pension funds and institutional investors.
Bank of America, which is based in Charlotte, North
Carolina, and US Bancorp, which is based in Minneapolis, were
accused of failing as bond trustees to properly oversee a few
dozen trusts dating from 2005 to 2007 that contained loans from
Washington Mutual, then a major mortgage lender.
According to the plaintiffs, the banks failed to properly
take possession of loan files or ensure they were complete, or
require Washington Mutual to fix or buy back defective loans.
In court papers, the plaintiffs said their investments sank
in value because of high loan default rates, foreclosure delays
and substantial credit losses that would not have occurred "but
for defendants' failure to perform their responsibilities."
Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan to seek from the settlement
fund up to $13.8 million for legal fees and $3 million to cover
expenses.
The lawsuit was filed a week after another federal judge in
Manhattan let four pension funds pursue similar claims against
Bank of New York Mellon Corp over its role as bond
trustee for Countrywide Financial Corp, now part of Bank of
America.
Washington Mutual was the largest U.S. savings and loan
before it failed on Sept. 25, 2008. JPMorgan Chase & Co
bought most of its operations.
The case is Policemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of the City
of Chicago v. Bank of America NA et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02865.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Alan Crosby)