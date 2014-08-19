BofA's Montag becomes sole COO as co-COO relocates - Bloomberg

Aug 18 Thomas Montag will become Bank of America Corp's sole chief operating officer as co-COO David Darnell takes a new title after asking to relocate to Florida, Bloomberg reported.

Darnell will serve as vice chairman and continue to oversee global wealth and investment management and business banking, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan wrote in a memo to employees, the report said. (bloom.bg/1tbIQhE)

Montag will continue to head the investment banking and capital markets businesses, the Bloomberg report said.

Bank of America could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)