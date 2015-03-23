UPDATE 1-Massachusetts fines Merrill Lynch $2.5 mln for rule lapse

(Adds details on suit and Bank of America comment)
BOSTON, March 23 Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch brokerage unit agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine
in Massachusetts to settle charges that it failed to follow its
own compliance rules, the state's top securities regulator said
on Monday.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin accused
Merrill, Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith of failing to supervise
employees properly when the company made two presentations in
January 2013 to financial advisers and others in Boston before
properly vetting the material with its compliance department.
The presentations were aimed at helping financial advisers
increase their business and manage services provided to clients.
One section discussed transferring client assets from
commission-based brokerage accounts to fiduciary fee-based
accounts but failed to include language about clients'
suitability for such switches, Galvin said in a statement.
"We are reiterating to our employees the need to have
internal presentations properly approved before their use," a
Bank of America spokesman said, adding that no clients were
harmed by the matter.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Dan Grebler)