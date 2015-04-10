Ex-Merrill Lynch broker Tom Buck joins RBC

| NEW YORK, April 10
NEW YORK, April 10 Tom Buck, one of Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's highest-producing financial
advisers in Indiana who was fired last month, has joined RBC
Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, an RBC
spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Buck, 61, managed $1.2 billion in client assets for Merrill
Lynch before his highly publicized termination in March for,
among other charges, failing to discuss pricing alternatives
with a client, according to regulatory filings made public by
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Buck's U5 form, a
regulatory filing that discloses why a broker is terminated,
said he provided inaccurate information on to Merrill Lynch on
certain client accounts and mismarked bond cross trade order
tickets.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)