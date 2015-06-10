MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires Canada energy investment banking head

June 10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed
JPMorgan banker Jeffrey Hamilton to lead its energy
investment banking operations in Canada, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing an internal BofA Merrill Lynch memo.
Hamilton, a former professional hockey player, will focus on
developing relationships with Canadian companies to boost
Merrill Lynch's market share of the Canadian oil and gas sector,
the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1KVuFUZ)
Hamilton, who will also work to develop cross-border
opportunities in Canada's oil patch, starts in September and
will be based in Calgary, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)