UPDATE 1-BofA's Merrill Lynch unit fined for failing to disclose note fees

June 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch unit will pay a $10 million penalty to settle charges its
offering materials for a risky type of note misled investors,
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
The offering materials did not adequately disclose a
quarterly 1.5 percent cost within a volatility index linked to
the note, for which investors would be responsible, the SEC
said.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
separately fined Merrill $5 million for negligent disclosures
related to the sale of five-year senior debt notes to retail
customers, the regulator said on Thursday.
The Wall Street industry-funded watchdog said it found
Merrill had sold about $168 million worth of the notes to its
retail customers but did not clearly disclose certain costs,
making it appear that fixed costs were lower than they actually
were.
