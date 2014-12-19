ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch recruits broker from UBS

NEW YORK Dec 19 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Friday it recruited a broker away from UBS Wealth Advisors.

Dale Waters joined Merrill Lynch in Hunt Valley, Maryland, on Dec. 12 from UBS, where he managed $185 million in assets and generated $1.87 million in fees and commissions for the firm.

Waters has 23 years of industry experience and previously worked for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Wells Fargo Advisors are the four largest securities brokerages in the United States by broker sales force. The firms frequently recruit top-producing advisers away from each other.

UBS declined to comment, saying it does not comment on adviser moves. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)