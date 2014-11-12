Bank of America won't loosen mortgage credit for riskier borrowers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Government efforts to loosen
access to mortgage credit are unlikely to goad Bank of America
Corp to make more home loans to less creditworthy
borrowers, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.
In October, the top regulator for the U.S. housing market
announced plans to allow many more Americans to buy homes by
making a down payment of as little as 3 percent of the purchase
price.
But Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said at an investor
conference his bank hosted on Wednesday that it will require
borrowers to make larger down payments "to make sure that
can withstand the bumps in the road" of homeownership, such as
"unemployment, divorce or sickness."
"I don't think there's a big incentive for us to start to
try to create more mortgage availability where the customers are
susceptible to default," Moynihan said.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other U.S.
policymakers in recent months have pointed to tight mortgage
credit as one of the main factors holding back a recovery in the
U.S. housing market and the broader economy. Nevertheless, Bank
of America's reluctance to loosen mortgage availability will add
stability to the market, Moynihan said.
"I know that that doesn't sound good for an instant housing
recovery and faster housing markets but it's actually good
because in the long term it keeps the housing more fundamentally
based," Moynihan added.
Bank of America was the fourth-largest U.S. mortgage lender
in the first nine months of 2014, according to industry
publication Inside Mortgage Finance.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Alan Crosby)