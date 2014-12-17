BofA 'Hustle' whistleblower earns $57 mln payout in second case

Dec 17 A former executive of Countrywide
Financial, who led a jury to find parent company Bank of America
Corp liable for fraud over shoddy mortgages the company
sold, will receive a $57 million award for another whistleblower
case against his former employer, according to federal court
documents.
Edward O'Donnell had filed a whistleblower lawsuit that
accused Countrywide of defrauding government-backed mortgage
finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by selling them
loans that were not as good as the company represented them to
be. The case became known as the "Hustle" case due to the
Countrywide process through which the loans were sold, which was
technically referred to as HSSL.
Bank of America acquired Countrywide for $4 billion in 2008,
but has spent tens of billions of dollars in litigation, loan
buybacks and writedowns related to the purchase.
In July, a federal judge in New York ordered Bank of America
to pay a $1.27 billion penalty in connection with that case, but
the bank is appealing that verdict, and O'Donnell has yet to
collect any money from it.
According to the newly released documents, O'Donnell had
filed a second case in June accusing a separate Countrywide unit
of defrauding Fannie and Freddie through home loans it sold
them, for which Bank of America agreed to pay $350 million to
settle.
That deal was include as part of a broader, $17 billion
accord the bank reached in August to resolve claims about
mortgages it bundled and sold in the run-up to the financial
crisis.
Those settlement documents only identified the case
anonymously, and did not provide any details about any potential
whistleblowers involved.
The new documents said O'Donnell will receive 16 percent of
the settlement and an additional $1.6 million.
Under the law the case was filed, the False Claims Act,
whistleblowers can collect between 15 percent and 25 percent of
any recoveries.
A federal judge had dismissed the False Claims Act portion
of the Hustle case before trial, so O'Donnell had only expected
to collect $1.6 million at most from that case.
A lawyer for O'Donnell, David Wasinger, said O'Donnell "had
done a lot to hold Wall Street accountable."
A Bank of America spokesman said the matter had been fully
resolved, and declined further comment on what he described as
"unfounded assertions" in the lawsuit.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office declined
comment.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Nate Raymond
in New York)