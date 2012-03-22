BAML's Europe president Moulds to retire-memo

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
LONDON, March 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 's president of Europe and Canada Jonathan Moulds is set to retire at the end of the second quarter to focus on philanthropic projects, according to an internal memo see by Reuters.
Christian Meissner, who is head of global corporate and investment banking, will also take on the job of European president on an interim basis, pending regulatory approval, the memo said.
Moulds will also be interim president for emerging markets, excluding Asia. Andrea Orcel, a top BAML dealmaker whose responsibilities also included emerging markets, is leaving to join UBS.
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.