版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 21:35 BJT

MOVES-BofA hires Morgan Stanley's China investment banking chairman-Report

Sept 15 Bank of America Corp has hired Morgan Stanley's Chairman of China investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Alex To, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2006, focused on clients in the consumer and retail industries in China, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1qE5jEH)

BofA and Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐