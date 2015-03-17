MOVES-Ann Limberg to head BofA US Trust's philanthropic, family offices

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
March 17 Bank of America Corp appointed Ann Limberg as the head of philanthropic solutions and the family office of U.S. Trust, its ultra-high net worth unit.
Limberg has worked at the company since 2004, including as managing director and Northeast division executive for U.S. Trust, where she oversaw wealth management strategy across nine states.
She will oversee strategic, fiduciary, and administrative services to help individuals and families manage philanthropic capital.
Limberg will also be responsible for offerings serving multi-generational families, directing financial strategy, investment advice, fiduciary and administrative services and wealth stewardship. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi