MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Armin von Falkenhayn for Germany

April 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
appointed former Deutsche Bank executive Armin von Falkenhayn as
country executive for Germany and head of corporate and
investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Holger Bross, who was head of the business in Germany since
2012, has been appointed chairman of Germany, Austria and
Switzerland.
Von Falkenhayn will join the firm in June and will be based
in Frankfurt, the bank said. He has worked at Deutsche Bank
for over 25 years.
The bank also said Christof Bechtel and Stefan Mueller,
co-heads of investment banking for Germany and Austria, will
also be in charge of Switzerland.
