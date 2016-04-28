MOVES-BofA names Glenn Koh head of global equities trading

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Bank of America appointed Glenn Koh head of global equities trading, a newly created role, as part of a broad reshuffle.
The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets named Martina Slowey global head of prime brokerage. Slowey was hired as EMEA head of prime brokerage in 2013.
Michel Sindelar will lead EMEA distribution, the bank said.
Cyrille Walter will assume additional responsibilities as head of EMEA Trading and will continue to run client solutions and structuring globally.
Julien Bahurel will now serve as head of EMEA Equities including Central Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said.
The appointments were first reported by Business Insider, citing an internal memo.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
