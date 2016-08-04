MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires financial adviser from Morgan Stanley

Aug 4 Morgan Stanley's Habib Yousefzadeh joined Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's global wealth management team as a financial adviser, effective July 22.

Yousefzadeh, who joined Merrill Lynch's office in Oklahoma City, has previously also worked at Merrill Lynch and MetLife , Merrill Lynch said.

He had $110 million in assets under management and produced more than $1.1 million last year, the firm said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)