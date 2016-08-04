MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires financial adviser from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Morgan Stanley's Habib Yousefzadeh joined Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's global wealth management team as a financial adviser, effective July 22.
Yousefzadeh, who joined Merrill Lynch's office in Oklahoma City, has previously also worked at Merrill Lynch and MetLife , Merrill Lynch said.
He had $110 million in assets under management and produced more than $1.1 million last year, the firm said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer