MOVES-Societe Generale hires Bank of America's Gumier as Italy country head - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 15 Societe Generale has
poached Bank of America's head of global corporate banking for
Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its Italian business, four
sources familiar with the matter said.
Gumier, who joined the Wall Street lender over a decade ago,
will take over from Societe Generale's group country head
Patrizia Micucci, who stepped down in July.
Officials at Societe Generale and Bank of America declined
to comment.
Gumier's appointment comes after Bank of America's Chief
Executive for Italy, Marco Morelli, left the bank in September
to lead the restructuring of Monte dei Paschi di Siena
as its new CEO.
A series of senior dealmakers have left international banks
active in Italy recently, including at Japan's Nomura and
Britain's Barclays.
That's despite Italy being home to some of the biggest fee
payers in Europe. Ailing lender Monte dei Paschi paid banks more
than 400 million euros ($429 million) for two capital increases
in as many years and is now working on an expensive rescue plan.
Milan-based Gumier has over 15 years of experience in
banking, having previously worked at Citigroup and Standard
Chartered.
He will leave Bank of America this week, handing over to
Mario Ambrosio, a managing director at Bank of America's Italian
corporate banking business, who has been promoted to head the
division.
Ambrosio will report to Fernando Vicario, head of corporate
banking across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
($1 = 0.9322 euros)
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Adrian Croft)