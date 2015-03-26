MOVES-BofA's John Addis leaves amid job cuts - Bloomberg

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 Bank of America Corp's John Addis, a senior Merrill Lynch executive in the firm's equities division, left the company as jobs were cut, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Addis, 45, was head of Delta One Americas trading in his last role. Previously, he was based in London as head of global markets financing and futures in Europe, and managed businesses including prime brokerage, securities lending and structured products. (bloom.bg/1NeTZXQ)
Todd C. Bertsch, a director responsible for sales and sales trading for smaller accounts, is also leaving the company, the report said. Bertsch joined Bank of America five years ago from Lighthouse Financial Group.
The departures of Addis and Bertsch follow that of Henry Mulholland, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of equities for the Americas, in March. (reut.rs/1FXQp1O)
Bank of America was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.