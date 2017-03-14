MOVES-Bank of America's Vice Chairman Lynch to retire

NEW YORK, March 14 Bank of America Corp
Vice Chairman Gary Lynch will retire on April 1, the lender's
chief executive told employees on Tuesday in a memo seen by
Reuters.
"Gary was an indispensable leader of our company during one
of the most challenging periods for our industry and the global
economy," CEO Brian Moynihan said in the note, which was first
reported on by The Wall Street Journal. "His work helped to
rebuild our brand and enable our responsible growth strategy to
take hold."
Lynch, who joined the lender in 2011, guided Bank of America
through settlements to resolve fallout from the financial crisis
in 2008-09. He also oversaw the bank's 2014 settlement with the
U.S. Department of Justice over its sale of toxic mortgage
securities.
Prior to his time at Bank of America, Lynch helped
investment houses Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse First
Boston resolve disputes with regulators, building on
his experience at the Securities and Exchange Commission, where
he served as director of enforcement from 1985-89.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon, editing by G Crosse)