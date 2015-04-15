UPDATE 1-MOVES-Movaghar becomes BAML's CEEMEA DCM head, Presley joins

(Adds Presley's replacement at Credit Suisse)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Karim Movaghar to head its CEEMEA debt capital markets team and has hired Josh Presley from Credit Suisse to work on the syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Movaghar will report to Fernando Vicario and Marc Tempelman, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and DCM. He replaces the recently departed Alex von Sponeck.

Movaghar has been BAML's head of emerging market and corporate debt syndicate since 2011, and before that was at Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile Josh Presley will join the US house as a director, focusing on emerging market and corporate transactions.

Based in London, Presley will report to Jeff Tannenbaum.

At Credit Suisse, David Anthony, who is already on the syndicate desk covering corporates, will take on Presley's old responsibilities, according to a bank spokesperson. (Reporting By Sudip Roy, writing by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)