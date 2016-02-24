ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch names Sabina McCarthy vice chairman

Feb 24 Sabina McCarthy will take on the newly
created role of vice chairman at Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management, Bank of America Corp's global wealth and
investment management business, according to an internal memo
reviewed by Reuters.
McCarthy has served as a financial adviser, regional
managing director and division executive during her stint with
Merrill Lynch.
Jeffrey Tucker will succeed McCarthy as division executive
for the New York City metro division, according to the memo.
Tucker currently serves as market executive for the Fifth
Avenue Financial Center, overseeing 200 financial advisers and
over $35 billion in client balances.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)