ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two advisers from UBS

Feb 26 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit said on Thursday it hired financial advisers Michael Calvin and Guy Clayton from UBS Financial Services for its Lakeway, Texas office.

Calvin and Clayton managed more than $175 million in assets at UBS and had over $1 million in annual fees and commissions.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)