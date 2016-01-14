MOVES-Bank of America names new co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific - memo

HONG KONG Jan 14 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named Elif Bilgi Zapparoli as its new co-head of corporate and investment banking for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Zapparoli will work alongsode Jiro Seguchi, who was in October 2013 named sole head for the U.S. lender's Asia-Pacific investment banking business.

Zapparoli joined the bank in 2010 as its country executive for Turkey, the memo said, and will relocate to Hong Kong later this year.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America declined to comment.

