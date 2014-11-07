Funds seek vote on chair title for Bank of America CEO

BOSTON Nov 7 Two big pension funds have asked Bank of America Corp to hold a shareholder vote next spring on the chairman's title recently given to its Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, extending a running battle in corporate governance.

Officials at the California State Teachers' Retirement System and in the office of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said the additional role given to Moynihan went against the will expressed by shareholders who voted to strip previous CEO Ken Lewis of the chairmanship in 2009.

At this point the bank should hold a binding vote to approve a bylaw change made to give Moynihan the chairmanship, said officials in Stringer's office. A failure to get a majority of shareholder support would effectively strip Moynihan of the chair role, officials said.

By changing the bylaw without shareholder approval, Bank of America's board "not only weakened its own independence, it also violated a fundamental investor expectation of responsive board conduct," Stringer said in an e-mailed statement.

Holding a vote on the change "would go a long way to clear the air with their shareholders" said the California system's director of corporate governance, Anne Sheehan, in an interview.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment. The California system owns 29.8 million shares of the bank, while funds overseen by Stringer own 24.6 million shares.

Having companies appoint independent board chairs has been a focus of some public sector and union shareholder activists who say the structure brings better corporate oversight.

Data from Institutional Shareholder Services' Quickscore database shows that among S&P 500 companies, 26 percent had an independent chairman, up from 19 percent in 2011.

Some shareholders, however, have supported Moynihan's appointment to chairman including Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and Harris Associates' Bill Nygren, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Neither was immediately available to comment.

Other top U.S. banks have executives who hold both the chair and CEO titles, including Goldman Sachs Group, Wells Fargo & Co. Another is JPMorgan Chase & Co, where activists twice failed in recent years to separate Jamie Dimon's dual roles.

Bank of America of Charlotte, N.C. previously had an independent chairman but announced Oct. 1 that Moynihan would take over the role from Charles Holliday.

Bank of America also named Jack Bovender lead independent director, a role it said met "best practices in corporate governance." (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernard Orr)