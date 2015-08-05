Bank of America tells advisers to exit Paulson hedge fund

| BOSTON
BOSTON Aug 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
is telling its financial advisers to pull clients' money
out of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson's Advantage
Funds and said they are not permitted to put new money into one
of his other portfolios.
The bank said it has reviewed both funds and is worried
about their concentrated bets on illiquid investments, which has
made them riskier, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Paulson's New York-based Paulson & Co has made bets on
Puerto Rico, expecting the island to emerge from its debt
crisis, as well as on Greece. The firm has also made bets on
mergers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Customers at Bank of America's wealth management division
who put money into Paulson's Advantage fund will get their money
back in late September or early October, the bank told its
financial advisers in the letter.
At the same time, Bank of America is prohibiting clients
from putting new money into the Paulson Special Situation fund,
as that portfolio has been placed on a watch list.
The move was first reported by the New York Times. A Paulson
spokeswoman reached by Reuters declined to comment.
The bank said that Paulson has agreed not to make any new
private equity investments in the portfolio, which was launched
to bet on the recovery of the housing sector in the United
States. It has since made broader investments outside of the
United States.
The bank's decision represents bad news for one of the
industry's biggest investors - Paulson & Co oversees $20 billion
- only a few years after the manager made headlines with
multi-billion dollar payoffs on savvy bets against an overheated
housing market and that gold would rise.
Three years ago, Morgan Stanley told its financial advisers
to pull client money out of the Paulson Advantage funds. That
shaved $100 million off the funds' $5.7 billion in assets.
Those assets have dwindled since then, in part due to
fluctuating returns, and now total around $2.5 billion. A person
familiar with the matter said Bank of America's decision could
cut assets by $81 million.
The Advantage fund was up 2.2 percent in the first half of
the year. Numbers for July have not been released.
