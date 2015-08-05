UPDATE 1-Bank of America tells advisers to exit Paulson hedge fund -memo

(Adds $81 million in clients assets being pulled from Advantage
fund)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
is telling its financial advisers to pull clients' money
from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson's Advantage
fund and said they are not permitted to put new money into one
of his other portfolios.
The bank said it has reviewed both funds and is concerned
that their concentrated bets on illiquid investments have made
them too risky, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Paulson's New York-based Paulson & Co has made bets on
Puerto Rico, expecting the island to emerge from its debt
crisis, as well as on Greece. The firm has also made bets on
mergers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch wealth management unit is
withdrawing $81 million in client assets from Paulson's
Advantage fund, which has assets of $2.5 billion, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Customers at BoA's wealth division who put money into
Paulson's Advantage fund will get their money back in late
September or early October, the bank told its financial advisers
in the letter.
At the same time, Bank of America is prohibiting clients
from putting new money into the Paulson Special Situation fund,
as that portfolio has been placed on a watch list.
The action was first reported by the New York Times. A
Paulson spokeswoman reached by Reuters declined to comment.
The bank said that Paulson has agreed not to make any new
private equity investments in the Special Situation fund, which
was launched in as a bet on the recovery of the housing sector
in the United States. It has since made broader investments
outside of the United States.
The bank's decision represents bad news for one of the
industry's biggest investors - Paulson & Co oversees $20 billion
- only a few years after the manager made headlines with
multibillion-dollar payoffs on savvy bets against an overheated
housing market and that gold would rise.
Three years ago, Morgan Stanley told its financial advisers
to pull client money out of the Paulson Advantage fund.
The Advantage fund was up 2.2 percent in the first half of
the year. Numbers for July have not been released.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Jennifer Ablan in
New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)