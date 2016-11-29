Bank of America CEO sees long road ahead for payments technology payoff

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 29 It may be more than a decade before banks see substantial benefits from investments they are now making in new payments technologies, Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday.
The industry has been investing heavily in digital methods of exchanging money, including a U.S. payments network called Zelle. But the cost of processing paper checks and carting around dollars and cents still weighs heavily on big banks, and it may take 10 to 15 years before that problem goes away, Moynihan said at a conference organized by The Clearinghouse, a trade group focused on payments.
"Even though mobile wallets, credit cards and debit cards all grow, you still have a lot of cash and a lot of other things, so it will take time for customers to change," he said in an interview with Reuters following a panel discussion.
Roughly 10 percent of Bank of America's costs come from moving coins, currency and checks throughout the banking system, Moynihan said during the panel discussion.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank reported $32.9 billion in operating costs for the first nine months of this year.
Credit cards worked as a profitable payment system for the banking industry for a long time. However, a 2010 financial reform law placed limits on fees banks can charge to process transactions, making the business less lucrative.
"We had this great system called Visa and Mastercard, which we built for years," said Moynihan, "but it gets attacked on expense." (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.