Bank of America shareholders revive chairman debate

NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face
a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles,
according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
Shareholders also successfully submitted proposals on
whether the second-largest U.S. bank should toughen claw-back
provisions for executive pay, consider divesting some of its
assets and prepare a report examining gender pay equity.
The four proposals will be put up for vote at the bank's
annual general meeting on April 26.
In the proxy, Bank of America's board advised shareholders
to reject each of the shareholder proposals, as they have in the
past. A proposal in 2015 to split the chairman and CEO roles was
unsuccessful, as were previous proposals to strengthen claw-back
rules.
