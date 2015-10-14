UPDATE 2-BofA posts quarterly profit as cost-cutting pays off

(Adds details)
Oct 14 Bank of America Corp reported a
quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as Chief
Executive Brian Moynihan's cost-cutting efforts helped the bank
put the problems stemming from the financial crisis further
behind it.
Non-interest expenses fell 31 percent to $13.81 billion in
the third quarter, mainly due to an 83 percent drop in expenses
in the bank's legacy assets and servicing unit, which houses
many of the bad loans inherited from Countrywide Financial.
Excluding litigation costs, expenses fell 4 percent as the
bank cut jobs and restructured to offset the impact of low
interest rates and weak trading revenue.
Net interest income fell 6.7 percent to $9.74 billion on a
fully taxable equivalent basis. Bond trading revenue declined
10.9 percent to $2 billion.
BofA shares rose 2.4 percent in premarket trading.
Moynihan, who took the top job at BofA in 2010, shook up the
bank's management in July, replacing Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Thompson with longtime executive Paul Donofrio.
BofA, which has paid more than $70 billion in legal expenses
since 2008, said its legal costs fell for the third straight
quarter, dropping to $231 million from $6 billion a year
earlier.
"The key drivers of our business - deposit taking and
lending to both our consumer and corporate clients - moved in
the right direction ...," Moynihan, who is also the bank's
chairman, said in a statement.
BofA's non-interest income, which includes mortgage banking,
rose 1.6 percent to $11.17 billion.
BofA reported net income of $4.07 billion, or 37 cents per
share, attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Sept.
30.
In the year-earlier period, the bank had a loss of $470
million, or 4 cents per share, as it took a $5.6 billion charge
related to the mortgage settlement.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately
clear if the figures reported on Wednesday were comparable.
Total revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis fell 2.4
percent to $20.91 billion.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)