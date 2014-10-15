Merrill advisers make record contribution to parent bank results

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 The global wealth and
investment management businesses contributed 21.7 percent of
Bank of America Corp's revenue in the third quarter, the
highest since the bank took over brokerage giant Merrill Lynch
during the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.
Revenue from the retail brokerage, private banking and
financial planning businesses climbed 6.1 percent in the quarter
to $4.7 billion from $4.4 billion a year earlier, Bank of
America said Wednesday in reporting total revenue of $21.4
billion and an overall loss due to regulatory settlements.
The gains came primarily from asset management
fees and referrals of wealthy people to Merrill's 14,000 brokers
from tellers and other bank personnel, the bank said.
Net income from the wealth businesses jumped 13 percent from
last year's third quarter to $813 million.
The showing supports efforts of Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management head John Thiel and bank executives to redirect
financial advisers from focusing on market returns and instead
marketing investment and bank products to clients as solutions
to meet long-term goals such as retirement and college funding.
Some financial advisers have complained that Merrill is
losing its broker-centric culture and influence as a small part
of the second largest U.S. bank company, but bank executives on
Wednesday lauded the wealth unit's efforts in attracting assets
and selling loans.
In a morning conference call with analysts, Bank of America
Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said an expensive new managed
account platform has begun paying off. The platform, called
Merrill One, helps brokers attract fee-based assets and unify
the way they charge clients.
Merrill asset management fees rose 16.6 percent to a
post-merger record of $1.5 billion, reflecting new sales and
market gains in client portfolios. Advisers moved $157 billion
of client money onto Merrill One, including $37 billion of
assets not previously with the company.
During the call, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson
noted the "record level" of loans generated by the wealth
management unit. Loan balances at Merrill Wealth and the U.S.
Trust private bank, including traditional brokerage margin
loans, rose $2.2 billion during the third quarter to $126
billion.
Merrill and other large brokerages have lost veteran
advisers in recent years who have opened independent practices.
During the quarter, Merrill said it added 155 brokers, including
103 who completed its training program. Its 14,000 brokers at
the end of September compares with 16,000 when it announced its
sale to Bank of America in 2008.
Despite a multi-year expense cutting campaign, Bank of
America also has been investing in its Merrill Edge business,
which sells investments online, by phone and in branches and is
part of its consumer/branch banking unit. Client assets at
Merrill Edge are up 22 percent from a year ago to $108.5
billion, and the unit's broker count has grown by 283 to 1,868
advisers.
