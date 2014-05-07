BofA shareholders vote with management at annual meeting

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 7 Bank Of America
Corp shareholders voted in line with management at the
bank's annual meeting on Wednesday, with 93 percent supporting
the executive compensation plan.
Shareholders also approved the election of board members and
ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the bank's auditor, but
rejected several proposals sponsored by investors.
At the meeting, management discussed the bank's recent $4
billion error in calculating capital needs. Chief Executive
Brian Moynihan called the mistake "disappointing" and Chairman
Chad Holliday said the bank's "goal is zero errors all the
time."
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in Charlotte, North Carolina;
writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)