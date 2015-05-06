Bank of America shareholders side with board as director admits fault

NEW YORK May 6 Investors in Bank of America
Corp backed the company's executive compensation, board
nominations and opposition to shareholder proposals in votes at
their annual meeting on Wednesday.
The company summarized the results and said it will release
final vote tallies within four days.
Lead director Jack Bovender said that shareholders he talked
to in recent weeks had been right to fault the board for
changing company bylaws in October to allow CEO Brian Moynihan
to also be chairman. The company said on Monday it will hold
another vote on the combined roles no later than next year's
meeting.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)