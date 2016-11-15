Bank of America's Montag sees trading boost, cost saves from Trump win

NEW YORK Nov 15 Bank of America Corp is on track to report better fourth-quarter trading revenue because of higher volumes around the U.S. presidential election, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag said on Tuesday.

"Quarter-to-date has continued to be pretty good relative to last year," Montag said at an industry conference in New York. "Not as robust as the third quarter was but still double-digit improvement ... year-over-year."

Bank of America's client trading volumes on both the New York Stock Exchange and in Japan were higher than ever due to the election, he added.

Montag also said he hopes the election of Donald Trump will allow the bank to save money complying with post-crisis regulations such as the Volcker Rule, which is intended to prevent banks from making big directional bets on the market.

Trump and certain influential members of Congress have indicated they will dismantle or change Dodd-Frank, the sweeping reform law passed in 2010. Montag is being "a little more cautious" about spending money on regulatory compliance until there is clarity on what will be done, he said.

"There is a chance they change something in Volcker, maybe they change it appreciably," Montag said. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)