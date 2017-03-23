版本:
MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires four advisers from Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, March 23 Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired a team of four financial advisers in New Jersey from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, the bank said Thursday.

Michael Greenstone, John Araneo, Margie Manning and Anita Srivastava joined Merrill Lynch in Glen Rock, New Jersey, earlier this month.

While at Morgan Stanley, the foursome managed around $343 million in client money, according to a Bank of America press release.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed that the advisers left the firm but declined to comment beyond that.

Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has around 14,600 financial advisers who manage $2.1 trillion in client assets. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts)
