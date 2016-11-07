MOVES-India's Bank of Baroda names new CEO of investment banking unit

Nov 7 India's Bank of Baroda Ltd said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as managing director and chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd.

Kumar, who has 23 years of experience in Indian capital markets and financial services, previously served as the managing director, head- cash equities and chief executive of Standard Chartered Securities India.

