版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 23:35 BJT

MOVES-India's Bank of Baroda names new CEO of investment banking unit

Nov 7 India's Bank of Baroda Ltd said it appointed Ratnesh Kumar as managing director and chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd.

Kumar, who has 23 years of experience in Indian capital markets and financial services, previously served as the managing director, head- cash equities and chief executive of Standard Chartered Securities India.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐