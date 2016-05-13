India's Bank of Baroda posts surprise Q4 loss on sharply higher bad loans

MUMBAI May 13 Bank of Baroda, India's second biggest lender by assets, swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as bad loans rose sharply.

The company reported a net loss of 32.30 billion rupees ($483.82 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with a profit of 5.98 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.03 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 9.99 percent in the March quarter from 9.68 percent in the December quarter. Provisions, including for loan losses, were over three times higher than last year at 68.58 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.7605 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)