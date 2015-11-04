Bank of China may make Vienna its hub for emerging Europe- Forbes

VIENNA Nov 4 Bank of China is
opening an office in Vienna at the start of next year and could
make Austria its hub for central and eastern Europe (CEE) if the
conditions are favourable, Forbes Austria reported on Wednesday.
"The decisive thing for us is how advantageous the legal
framework is for foreign banks," the magazine quoted the deputy
chairman of the bank's international operations, Lam Kwong Siu,
as saying.
The bank, China's fourth-biggest by assets, would examine
tax benefits and conditions for Chinese expatriate staff, take a
close look at costs and gauge market potential.
"If having examined all of these conditions Austria shows it
is a strategically useful portal for the CEE region, then we
will establish it as headquarters as well," he said.
Austria is in talks with banks about restructuring a bank
tax, which the banks complain is a burden on them in addition to
European requirements.
Bank of China would focus first on corporate business but
was also ready to conduct retail operations, the report said,
adding Chinese investors were interested in Austrian companies.
"We want to learn more about companies listed on the Vienna
stock exchange. They are very good and are growing healthily,"
it quoted the executive as saying, adding Bank of China could
help them get dual listings in Hong Kong.
Bank of China did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request to comment. The bank, which already has offices in
Europe, earns more overseas than its top four rivals.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Additional reporting by Adam
Rose in Beijing. Editing by Jane Merriman)