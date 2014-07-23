Bank of China eyes Bryant Park office lease - report

July 23 Bank of China Ltd, the fourth largest lender in China, has revived talks to become the anchor tenant at 7 Bryant Park boutique office tower in New York, Crain's New York Business reported on Wednesday.

Crain's said the 30-story, 471,000-square-foot tower - being developed by Hines, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises and JP Morgan Asset Management - is scheduled to be ready for occupancy early next year. (bit.ly/1kcCYDx)

It was not immediately clear how much space Bank of China was negotiating to take at the property, though the firm in recent months has been rumored to be considering 200,000 square feet or more, the report said.

Bank of China was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)