UPDATE 3-Bank of Cyprus seeks more long-term investors in London listing

* Biggest bank in Cyprus turnaround plan continues
* Bank posts 5 mln euro profit in Q3
* Shares in Cyprus down 0.75 pct by 1250 GMT
(Releads, updates share price, adds market capitalisation)
By Michele Kambas and Lawrence White
ATHENS/LONDON Nov 15 Bank of Cyprus
plans to list in London, only three years after depositors were
forced to rescue it as part of a 2013 international bailout of
the Mediterranean island.
The Cypriot bank is run by high-profile veterans of the
European banking crisis, with former Royal Bank of Scotland
executive John Hourican its chief executive and
ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann, its chairman.
Irishman Hourican, who pushed through a recapitalisation of
Bank of Cyprus, a shrinking of its bad loans and the sale of
businesses it no longer saw as central to its plans, last year
signed a two-year contract extension.
Cyprus's biggest commercial lender said the planned listing,
which it announced on Tuesday, will help it win the support of
more long-term private investors.
It is continuing a recovery following a 'bail-in' of
unsecured deposits when Cyprus was gripped by financial turmoil
during the euro zone crisis.
This was the first time in the currency bloc that uninsured
deposits were used to recapitalize a bank instead of passing the
burden on to European Union taxpayers.
Big-name investors in the 1 billion euro recapitalisation in
July 2014 included U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross and the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Their confidence has been rewarded and in August, Moody's
changed its rating on the Cypriot banking sector to positive
from stable, saying it is set to return to modest profitability.
The bank's market capitalisation stands at 1.2 billion euros
($1.29 billion).
Bank of Cyprus returned to profit last year after shrinking
abroad and now has 91 percent of its loans and 123 branches at
home, with assets worth a combined 676 million euros still
earmarked for disposal in Greece, Romania, Serbia and Russia.
However, it still has 4 branches in Britain and said on
Tuesday it would pursue a focused UK growth strategy, targeting
the professional buy-to-let property market and entrepreneurs.
It has one branch in Romania and one in the Channel Islands.
LONDON'S LURE
When Bank of Cyprus bailed-in depositors in 2013 and
converted their savings into equity, the make-up of its board
reflected how much overseas money had been held by the bank. Six
of its 16 board directors were non-Cypriots, including a
high-profile Russian executive.
The composition of the board changed a year later, after
fresh private capital was injected through an equity issue.
If it succeeds with its planned London listing, Bank of
Cyprus will join around 30 other non-British banks whose shares
trade on the London Stock Exchange.
The bank said it will remain listed on the Cyprus Stock
Exchange but would drop its Athens listing, since it has had no
Greek presence after it was forced to sell its branches there
under the terms of the Cyprus bailout.
It said it planned to become eligible for inclusion in the
FTSE UK index series and plans to operate under a holding
company based in Ireland, which has a common law legal system
similar to that of Cyprus.
In a separate announcement, it posted a net profit of 62
million euros ($67 million) in the first nine months, compared
to 73 million in the corresponding period of 2015.
The lender's Cyprus-listed shares were down 0.75 percent by
1250 GMT and have fallen 28 percent since they resumed trading
in December 2014, against a 13.5 percent drop in the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index.
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)