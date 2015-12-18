版本:
MOVES-Bank of Cyprus names Michael Heger board member

Dec 18 Bank of Cyprus said it had appointed Michael Heger as a member of its board, subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

Heger is general manager of finance and investment at S.I.F International SA and has held the position of general manager and CEO at Metal trade Overseas AG, Zug Switzerland as well. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

