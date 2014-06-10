Bank of Ireland share placing priced at 0.27 euros per share - source

LONDON, June 10 The sale by billionaire investor
Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BoI)
was priced at 0.265 euros a share on Tuesday, a source
familiar with the transaction said.
Ross announced on Monday he would sell his 5.5 percent
holding three years after his pioneering investment kept the
struggling bank out of state hands, but he added he remained
confident about its prospects.
Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner on the
placement of Ross's 1.8 billion shares. The source said the size
of the share sale would be in line with the 1.8 billion offered.
(Reporting by Freya Berry, Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin;
Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)