2014年 6月 10日 星期二

Bank of Ireland share placing priced at 0.27 euros per share

DUBLIN, June 10 The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland (BoI) was priced at 0.265 euros a share on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank, the placing's bookrunner said in a statement.

Ross announced on Monday he would sell his 5.5 percent holding three years after his pioneering investment kept the struggling bank out of state hands, but he added he remained confident about its prospects.

Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner on the placement of Ross's 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)
