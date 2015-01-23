版本:
Bank of Italy chief backs reform of 'Popolari' banks

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The reform of Italy's cooperative, or Popolari, banks will improve the governance, transparency and ability of these lenders to support the economy, the governor of the Bank of Italy said in a TV interview on Friday.

The comments came the day after an association representing the country's Popolari banks said it would do everything to block the government decree on the reform.

"(The Popolari) banks have performed overall well but ... the governance, the transparency, and the way they support the economy need to be improved," Ignazio Visco said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The reform goes in this direction ... so far, so good," he said, adding that several Popolari were big lenders.

The government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake. The decree affects Italy's 10 biggest cooperative banks. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)
