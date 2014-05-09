UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi UFJ may bid for BNY Mellon's Trust Unit - Bloomberg

(Updates to say BNY Mellon declined to comment)
May 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
, Japan's biggest lender, is considering bidding for the
corporate trust arm of Bank of New York Mellon Corp,
Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unidentified people with
knowledge of the matter.
MUFG could pay at least $2.5 billion for the unit, which
helps companies process payments on their debt, Bloomberg
reported. (r.reuters.com/cat29v)
Ron Gruendl, a spokesman for BNY Mellon, said the company
does not comment on market speculation. A spokesman for MUFG
also declined to comment on the report.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, was working
with Goldman Sachs Group to find buyers for the corporate
trust arm, according to reports last month.
MUFG has been accelerating its drive to grow its footprint
outside Japan in recent years because the country's aging
population offers dimmer growth prospects than other countries.
Reuters reported in January that MUFG was on the hunt to
acquire a bank or branch network to reach its goal of becoming
one of the 10 largest U.S. banks by 2016.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in BANGALORE and Taiga Uranaka in
TOKYO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)