UPDATE 3-Bank of NY Mellon sued by U.S. regulator over $2 bln in soured mortgages

* FDIC, as receiver for Guaranty Bank, also sues US Bancorp
* FDIC says lost money after selling troubled mortgage debt
* Defendants are accused of shirking duties as bond trustees
(Adds US Bancorp response)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Aug 19 A U.S. regulator sued Bank of
New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday over $2.06 billion in
residential mortgage-backed securities purchased by a failed
Texas bank, and accused it of breaching its duties as bond
trustee to protect investors.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp, which sued in its capacity as receiver
for the former Guaranty Bank, said it suffered more than $440
million in losses when it sold the securities in March 2010.
The FDIC filed a similar lawsuit against US Bancorp,
another major bond trustee, over more than $248 million of
mortgage debt bought by Guaranty, and resulting in "significant"
losses when those securities were sold.
Austin, Texas-based Guaranty Bank closed in August 2009, and
the FDIC arranged for its deposits to be assumed by BBVA Compass
of Birmingham, Alabama, a unit of Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria SA. At the time, the regulator estimated
the closure would cost its deposit insurance fund $3 billion.
The Bank of New York Mellon lawsuit concerned 12
mortgage-backed trusts issued by Bear Stearns Cos' EMC Mortgage
Corp unit and by Countrywide Home Loans Inc in 2005 and 2006.
JPMorgan Chase & Co bought Bear in 2008, and Bank of
America Corp bought Countrywide in the same year.
As bond trustee, BNY Mellon "shirked its duty" to ensure the
loan documents were not incomplete or defective, the FDIC said.
"While BNY Mellon stood idly for years, the sponsors kept
defective mortgage loans in the covered trusts, servicers reaped
excessive fees for servicing the defaulted loans from the
covered trusts, and plaintiff was left to suffer enormous
losses," the lawsuit said.
A spokesman for Bank of New York Mellon had no immediate
comment. US Bancorp spokesman Dana Ripley declined to comment.
Since 2013, the FDIC has secured $1.83 billion in
settlements with financial institutions over mortgage-backed
securities sold to banks it took into receivership.
In July, Morgan Stanley agreed to pay the FDIC $24
million to resolve a lawsuit filed in a Texas state court,
according to a settlement agreement on the regulator's website.
The cases are Federal Deposit Insurance Corp v. The Bank of
New York Mellon, U.S. District Court for the Southern District
of New York, No. 15-06560; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp v
U.S. Bank NA in the same court, No. 15-06570.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel and Nate Raymond; Editing by Christian Plumb and Lisa
Shumaker)