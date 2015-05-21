BNY Mellon to pay $180 mln to settle foreign exchange lawsuit

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 21 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay $180 million to settle a foreign exchange-related putative class action lawsuit, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The world's No.1 custody bank expects to record a pretax charge of $50 million in the second quarter related to the settlement. (1.usa.gov/1JEpD0N)
BNY Mellon said the settlement will release the bank from all foreign exchange-related securities law claims brought against it or its affiliates in the suit.
Federal and New York state authorities, among others, had accused BNY Mellon of giving clients prices for their currency transactions at or near the worst interbank rates during the trading day despite telling them it would provide the best possible execution.
The bank agreed in March to pay $714 million to settle allegations that it overcharged pension funds and other clients for foreign exchange services.
Shares of the bank closed at $43.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.