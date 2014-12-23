U.S. court narrows mortgage lawsuit against Bank of NY Mellon

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
threw out most of the claims in an investor lawsuit against Bank
of New York Mellon Corp as trustee for subpar
mortgage-backed securities involved in an $8.5 billion
settlement by Bank of America Corp.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Bank
of New York Mellon did not have to face claims stemming from 25
of 26 trusts alleged to have contained risky mortgage loans from
Countrywide Financial Corp, which was acquired by Bank of
America in 2008.
The decision partially reversed a 2012 lower court ruling
from U.S. District Judge William Pauley, who had thrown out a
variety of other investor claims but had allowed claims related
to the 26 trusts to proceed.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for
comment. A Bank of New York Mellon spokesman said the bank was
pleased with the decision.
The lawsuit was filed six weeks after Bank of America
reached a $8.5 billion settlement in 2011 with investors over
530 mortgage securitization trusts that lost billions of dollars
in the housing market collapse. Some investors complained the
deal was too favorable to Bank of America.
Opponents of the accord are pursuing an appeal in New York
state court, though the main objectors, led by American
International Group Inc, have since settled their
disputes with Bank of America.
The lawsuit claimed Bank of New York Mellon failed in its
day-to-day duties as a trustee, including making sure the
underlying home loans were properly documented and protecting
the rights of bondholders.
It asserted claims on behalf of a class of bondholders who
invested in the 530 trusts.
But Pauley said the pension funds could only pursue claims
related to the 26 trusts in which they invested, rather than all
530 trusts covered by the $8.5 billion settlement.
The 2nd Circuit further narrowed the lawsuit by dismissing
claims related to 25 of the trusts that were organized under New
York law, leaving intact only claims related to a single trust
organized under Delaware law.
The case is Retirement Board of the Policemen's Annuity and
Benefit Fund of the City of Chicago et al v. Bank of New York
Mellon, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1776.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Richard Chang)