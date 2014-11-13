Activist hedge fund Marcato takes stake in BNY Mellon-filing

BOSTON Nov 13 Hedge fund Marcato Capital
Management has bought a 1.6 percent stake in the Bank of New
York Mellon, becoming the second prominent activist
investor in recent months to disclose a position in the world's
largest custody bank, according to a regulatory filing.
San Francisco-based Marcato's stake is valued at $688
million, making it the biggest position of the $3 billion firm,
according to the filing, which details holdings at the end of
the third quarter.
Marcato's announcement comes just months after activist
investor Nelson Peltz' Trian Partners said in June that it had
taken a position valued at $1.05 billion stake in the company
and wanted to talk to management about improving shareholder
value.
